MINDOL (MIN) Trading Up 0.5% Over Last Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $238.12 million and $134,613.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be bought for $1.40 or 0.00011888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, CoinTiger and Coineal. During the last week, MINDOL has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,115,524 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

