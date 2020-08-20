Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,656 Shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 3,126.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Cfra lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.25.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12-month low of $43.05 and a 12-month high of $79.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.84%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

