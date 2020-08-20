Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 8,606 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FOX were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 163.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 180.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in FOX by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.92. The stock has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.38. Fox Corp has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.93.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on FOX from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Macquarie upgraded FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

