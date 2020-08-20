Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 26,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.41.

EMN opened at $71.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.71. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.20). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $240,893.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,229.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

