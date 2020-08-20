Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,421 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 104.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

GLPI stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $261.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.53 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 36.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLPI. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

