Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.09.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $159.04 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $175.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.41 and a 200 day moving average of $134.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.42.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 117.80% and a negative return on equity of 53.02%. Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $174,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $17,963,247.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,247 shares of company stock worth $24,482,622 over the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

