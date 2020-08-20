Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.10 Million Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. AXA boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 13.5% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 181.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 311,813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 200,962 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 90,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in PulteGroup by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,180,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,351,000 after buying an additional 191,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PHM opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.84. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.43.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PHM. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.76.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

