Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 3,089 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $2,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 138.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $84.58 on Thursday. EXACT Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.79 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.68.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 13.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 25,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,363,572.40. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 8,746 shares of EXACT Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $835,942.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,649,638.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,647 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,076 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

EXACT Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.