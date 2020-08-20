Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 7,804 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,747 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,804 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Textron by 105.5% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Textron by 218.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Textron by 72.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 40.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Textron from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Vertical Research upgraded Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.18.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $37.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Textron Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

