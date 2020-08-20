Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Sells $135,625.00 in Stock

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.75, for a total transaction of $135,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

MOH opened at $192.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.85 and a fifty-two week high of $198.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.09. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOH. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 235.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $188.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $194.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.43.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.