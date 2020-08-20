Monte Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,972 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.4% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $30,797,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.2% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,765 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,058 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,898,517 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $996,899,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6.9% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,608 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,060 shares of company stock valued at $9,744,039 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $207.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Griffin Securities increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.23.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $211.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,586.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.82. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $217.64.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

