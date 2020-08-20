Morgan Stanley Acquires 378,531 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,793,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,531 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of HDFC Bank worth $299,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 21.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 49.4% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. 18.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HDB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet downgraded HDFC Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 15.05%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

