Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Duke Energy worth $292,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.1% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth $53,000. Retirement Network raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 24.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Network now owns 667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $81.66 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $62.13 and a 52 week high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price (down from $93.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.93.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,272 shares of company stock worth $189,516. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

