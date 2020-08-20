Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,414 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,424 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.56% of Northrop Grumman worth $284,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 720.8% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,191,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 48,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NOC. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cowen raised Northrop Grumman from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $337.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74 and a beta of 0.78.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.32 by $0.69. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 40.24%. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

