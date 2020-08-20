Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 483.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,551,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,542,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.81% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $413,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 89,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 11,728 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 266,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 19,511 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 112.7% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 14,891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWZ opened at $30.70 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average is $30.25.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

