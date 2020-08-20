Morgan Stanley Boosts Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,608,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 613,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.84% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $294,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 289.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,330,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,393,000 after purchasing an additional 989,271 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,941,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $445,407,000 after buying an additional 622,542 shares during the last quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,329,000. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,742,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $38,419,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.77 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.03 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.31.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

