Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,694,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.50% of Vipshop worth $260,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $26,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VIPS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $23.91 on Thursday. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 52 week low of $7.69 and a 52 week high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. Vipshop had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

