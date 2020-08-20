Morgan Stanley Buys 226,963 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,963 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.78% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $258,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.

VHT stock opened at $206.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $138.11 and a 1-year high of $207.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

