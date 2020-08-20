Morgan Stanley Grows Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.79% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $268,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 96.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 42,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 20,730 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 34.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,200,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,660,000 after buying an additional 309,925 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock opened at $42.66 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.67.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

