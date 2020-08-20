Morgan Stanley Grows Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,540,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.25% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $442,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,636,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,097,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $96.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $67.57 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.59.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

