Morgan Stanley Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 845.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680,649 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 6.50% of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF worth $319,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 718,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,640,000 after acquiring an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV opened at $113.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.49. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $90.70 and a 52 week high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

