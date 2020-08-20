Morgan Stanley Has $268.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,441,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,710 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.93% of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF worth $268,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 7,205.2% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,287 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,130,000. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,761,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,748,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,679,000 after acquiring an additional 939,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,273,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,551,000 after acquiring an additional 448,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $23.85 and a 52 week high of $38.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.76.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

