Morgan Stanley Has $275.64 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 40.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.79% of Marathon Petroleum worth $275,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 215.6% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 60.8% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

MPC opened at $37.24 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 46.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

