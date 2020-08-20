Morgan Stanley Has $294.48 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 302,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Waste Management worth $294,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 40.4% during the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $446,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 11.9% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 73.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total value of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM opened at $111.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.34 and a 1 year high of $126.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

WM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Waste Management from $132.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

