Morgan Stanley Has $295.76 Million Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,206,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 417,638 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.50% of S&P Global worth $295,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $331.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.62.

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.44, for a total value of $10,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,902,091.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Courtney Geduldig sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $330,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,564,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $360.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.79. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $363.10.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

