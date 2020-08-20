Morgan Stanley Has $321.57 Million Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,916 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $321,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of EFAV opened at $69.01 on Thursday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

