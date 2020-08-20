Morgan Stanley Has $348.83 Million Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,011,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 5.30% of Guardant Health worth $348,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 131.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 13.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 133.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other Guardant Health news, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,222 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $891,121.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,751,731.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bluebird (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 7,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $644,490,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,032,488 shares of company stock worth $751,382,992 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $90.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.43 and a beta of 0.58. Guardant Health Inc has a twelve month low of $55.90 and a twelve month high of $105.84.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.18 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 45.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.