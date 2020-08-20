Morgan Stanley Has $448.32 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,773,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327,784 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $448,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth about $90,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

Shares of NOBL stock opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.52 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.