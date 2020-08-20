Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,158,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 682,834 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Altria Group worth $276,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 69.6% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

MO stock opened at $43.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.11, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.49. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $52.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

