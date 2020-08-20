Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 141.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,046,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 32.39% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $280,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA KRE opened at $38.69 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $39.73.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

