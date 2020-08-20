Morgan Stanley Purchases 224,168 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,168 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.51% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $322,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,205 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 53,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $246.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.02 and its 200-day moving average is $215.89. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $249.10.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

