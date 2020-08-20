Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,345,820 Shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.97% of FOX worth $281,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOXA. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its stake in FOX by 102.9% during the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 8,390,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,268,000 after buying an additional 4,255,325 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in FOX by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,347,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in FOX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,311,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,659 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in FOX in the first quarter worth about $21,216,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in shares of FOX by 20.0% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,620,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,553,000 after buying an additional 604,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FOXA. Cfra lowered their price objective on FOX from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FOX in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

FOX stock opened at $25.63 on Thursday. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Corp will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

