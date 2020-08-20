Morgan Stanley Raises Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,342,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Anthem worth $304,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Anthem by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.47.

ANTM stock opened at $282.45 on Thursday. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total transaction of $313,618.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

