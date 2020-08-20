Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $334,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.14. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.