Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956,889 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.54% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $266,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 37,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $555,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,056,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $115.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.62. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.