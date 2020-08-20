Morgan Stanley Sells 1,363,335 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,406,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,363,335 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.10% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $259,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ET. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 86,981 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 6.8% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 21,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 163,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 27,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.94.

ET stock opened at $6.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.90.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

