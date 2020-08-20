Morgan Stanley Sells 1,468,300 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,468,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.56% of Welltower worth $298,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Welltower by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WELL. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Welltower from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.86.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $54.94 on Thursday. Welltower Inc has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $93.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

