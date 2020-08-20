Morgan Stanley Sells 2,216,943 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,287,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 4.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $341,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 84,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $269,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $54.44 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $62.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.77.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.