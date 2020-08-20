Morgan Stanley Sells 563,604 Shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,601,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 563,604 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of CME Group worth $276,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $84,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in CME Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 8,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in CME Group by 43.5% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in CME Group by 153.4% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CME shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $194.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.88.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,234.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $137,315.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 771 shares in the company, valued at $137,315.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,810. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $173.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.30. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

