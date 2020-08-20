Morgan Stanley Sells 64,200 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.53% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $295,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $353.19 on Thursday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $214.22 and a 1-year high of $384.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.62.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

