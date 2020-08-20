Morgan Stanley Sells 663,914 Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,753,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.88% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $301,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $4,147,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 831,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 109,817 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 56,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,868,000.

IGSB stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.21 and a 1 year high of $55.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.86.

