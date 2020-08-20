Morgan Stanley Sells 873,961 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,512,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 873,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Texas Instruments worth $351,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 34,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,262,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,190,000 after acquiring an additional 251,321 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 40,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $5,540,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,524 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,864.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $139.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $140.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

