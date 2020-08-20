Morgan Stanley Sells 895,283 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895,283 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.82% of General Mills worth $261,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in General Mills by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 44,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $2,847,481.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 185,213 shares in the company, valued at $11,946,238.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.18.

General Mills stock opened at $64.63 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

