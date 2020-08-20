Morgan Stanley Sells 949,056 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,557,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 949,056 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Chubb worth $285,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 10,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.7% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 1.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Chubb from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chubb from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

CB opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.95. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.