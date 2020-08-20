Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Trading Up 15.1%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) was up 15.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32, approximately 66,802 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 38,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.28.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.23. The firm has a market cap of $59.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc in October 2000.

