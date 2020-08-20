MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) by 94.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,879 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.26% of MSG Networks worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $46,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $106,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $106,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks during the first quarter worth $127,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGN opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. MSG Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $609.07 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.01.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.32. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 30.53% and a net margin of 27.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrea Greenberg sold 35,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $395,541.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 19,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $207,126.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,205 shares of company stock valued at $805,068 in the last three months. 26.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGN. Guggenheim upgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of MSG Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on MSG Networks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded MSG Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MSG Networks from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.06.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

