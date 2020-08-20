Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $219.99

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $219.99 and traded as high as $237.20. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $234.80, with a volume of 289,090 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €233.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €219.99.

About Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.