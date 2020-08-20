Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,704 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Murphy USA worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $77,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on MUSA. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.00.

MUSA opened at $142.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $111.13.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.64%. The company’s revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.