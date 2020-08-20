MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.22

MusclePharm Corp (OTCMKTS:MSLP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.22 and traded as low as $0.15. MusclePharm shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 694 shares.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.22.

About MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP)

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of powders, capsules, tablets, and gels. The company's MusclePharm brand product portfolio include Combat protein powder and Combat crunch protein bars; essentials supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products; and non-genetically modified organism sports performance products with organic ingredients, plant-based proteins, and natural caffeine sources for use in the various stages of the workout.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for MusclePharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MusclePharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.