National Bank Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a report released on Tuesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.47. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 29th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$13.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.64 billion.

